McLeod County Flag
File image

The Mcleod County Board tackled two issues related to the care of county residents this past week.

In order to meet with state statute, the county’s guardian and conservator reimbursement policy was updated with unanimous approval. Under the policy, those who serve as guardians or conservators will be reimbursed at a rate of $200 per month. Someone serving in both capacities would be paid $300 per month. Previously, the county paid $150 to guardians and conservators.

Tags