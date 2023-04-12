The Mcleod County Board tackled two issues related to the care of county residents this past week.
In order to meet with state statute, the county’s guardian and conservator reimbursement policy was updated with unanimous approval. Under the policy, those who serve as guardians or conservators will be reimbursed at a rate of $200 per month. Someone serving in both capacities would be paid $300 per month. Previously, the county paid $150 to guardians and conservators.
The county will also reimburse mileage at the IRS rate for up to two in-person, face-to-face visits with the client each year.
“I think we’ve come to some pretty good numbers here as far as how we need to move forward in order to hold the requirements together,” said Board Chair Paul Wright.
“Staff did their due diligence checking what rates were throughout the state,” said Board Vice Chairman Joe Nagel.
The policy is administered through McLeod County Health and Human Services.
In a separate item, the County Board unanimously approved an update to the county government’s children’s mental health duties.
Up for discussion was an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Services, which dictates the county will “promote and ensure equal access of respite care services to all youth with an emotional disturbance or severe emotional disturbance, and their families.”
“(The County) will meet with individuals and organizations from underserved communities,” reads the approved agreement. “Underserved Communities (UC) include people who are experiencing disparities because of race, ethnicity, language or social status, income, inability to access care, and other barriers to receiving services their region.”
The county must also submit quarterly reports regarding demographics of youth served, and the type of services provided.
The update to the Children’s Mental Health Respite Care Grant covers a $44,147 grant (ending June 30) and a $22,074 grant (ending Dec. 31).
“We’re going to probably see a lot more of this,” said board member Doug Krueger, who noted there is a question of where future funding will come from. “There are a lot of issues with mental health across the board, let alone with children’s mental health.”