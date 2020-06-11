A 13-mile highway safety improvement project on County Road 7 between U.S. Highway 212 and South Grade Road started June 11. The length of project is 13 miles.
Duininck Inc. of Prinsburg was awarded the $810,000 project, which is funded with 90 percent federal safety funds and 10 percent local funds. The project includes bituminous shoulder paving, milled intermittent rumble strips and enhanced pavement markings.
During construction, the road will remain open but have lane closures and/or flaggers controlling traffic. Expect minor delays. The work is expected to be completed by July.
Call McLeod County Public Works at 320-484-4321 or email john.brunkhorst@co.mcleod.mn.us if you have questions about the project.