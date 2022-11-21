The McLeod County Truth in Taxation meeting is scheduled for early next month.
The public hearing will be 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the McLeod County Government Center, 520 Chandler Ave. N., Glencoe.
The preliminary tax levy for 2023 was set at $27.3 million, a 5.5% increase. A 5% levy increase for a home valued at $200,000 would add an additional $52 in property taxes for the year. When the preliminary figure was approved in September, Board Member Joe Nagel said the county would work to “sharpen the pencil” and bring the final figure down from a 5.5% increase but noted that would call for serious cuts.
