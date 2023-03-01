Among seven road projects for which McLeod County is seeking bids is one to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Airport Road on the southeast corner of Hutchinson.
According to the county's five-year plan, the roundabout project is estimated to cost $1.45 million, mostly contingent on federal funds, with the rest from state aid.
A County Road 71 bridge deck overlay north of State Highway 22 on the South Fork Crow River is also set to receive bids. It is estimated to cost $150,000 in county funds.
A state-aid, $2.8 million, concrete overlay project is intended for 3.3 miles of County Road 115, from County State Aid Highway 7 to State Highway 22 south of Hutchinson. Another project calls for $600,000 in concrete repair on County Road 115 from State Highway 7 to County State Aid Highway 7 south and west of Hutchinson.
The countywide seal coat project is expected to cost $500,000 in county funds. The countywide pavement marking project is estimated to cost $80,000. A $130,612 state project calls for countywide 6-inch wet reflective edge line pavement marking, with the county's share at $13,061.
All projects are contingent upon future approval following bids.