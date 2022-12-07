With numerous services and duties to keep track of, McLeod County’s schedule of fees is reviewed annually — and sometimes more often. At their Nov. 15 meeting, board members unanimously approved several updates.
Changes to the fee schedule were requested by county departments and will go into effect in 2023. Of note are two new fees: $128 a day to rent the 4-H kitchen at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, and $2,000 a day for rental of the entire fairgrounds. Set up and take down days are $500.
According to the schedule, the average rate for a commercial kitchen rental in the state ranges from $15-$45 per hour. Due to Hutchinson’s rural location, utility prices and price increases, $120 a day is considered competitive.
The following are among the other changes made to the fee schedule, effective Jan. 1.
Auditor-Treasurer: The rural service/subordinate service district base set up was set at $400. Maintenance was set at $50 per parcel. A subordination agreement of $50 per parcel was removed. A muncipality and school special election are both now $500. Danger dog registration is now a flat $100.
Environmental Services: Fees, such as for a Geographic Information System map with or without feedlot setbacks and a request to approve a subsurface sewage treatment system permit were removed as they are not used. A holding tank fee is now $250, up from $150 due to staff time. An SSTS advance designer/inspector fee is now $400 and the county’s actual cost, it was previously one or the other. A low interest loan application fee is $50, up from $30 due to staff time. A non-standard SSTS requiring monitoring now costs $60 per hour of monitoring, instead of a flat $450.
Fairgrounds: Rental of the Agribition Building is $350 a day, up from $335 a day. The milk room rental fee and wash facility rental fee are both $100 a day, up from $75 a day. Open gym is now $5 per person each day, with no tax, up from $3 per person each day. Many other fees, such as sheep and swine cleanup, janitor, stage and horse barn cleanup saw minor adjustments. New fees for services include memorial benches ($600 each) and electrical spiders ($20 per day for each spider).
Highway: Barricade rental is now $2.50 per day, up from $20 to align with Minnesota Department of Transportation pricing. The mailbox fee for a non-country road is $115 for support, up from $80. Support and installation are $335, up from $300. The fee for a specific service sign is now cost plus %20, changed from a flat $510 per sign. Gravel gradation testing is $175 per sample, up from $120 per sample to match with MnDOT.
Law enforcement: A fee for CD/DVD and USB flash drive reproduction of an audio tape was removed. A $15 fee for digital photos to CD was also removed. Audio reproduction is now $15 for a CD and $25 on a flash drive. Digital phots are now $15 on a CD and $25 on a flash drive. Video reproduction is now $30. The posse fee for security for all events with a squad is now $60 per hour per posse member, up from $50. The fee without a squad is now $30 per hour per posse member, up from $25.
Parks: There is a new fee for memorial benches, which cost $600. Ice in a 10-pound bag is available for $5. Adjustments were made to the notation of what items have tax attached.
Solid Waste: Several changes were made to the processing of problem materials. Fluorescent bulbs are $1.25 a bulb, up from $1. Household light bulbs are 75 cents per pound, up from 50 cents. Mattresses and box springs are now $25 each, up from $20. Numerous other adjustments include new fees for EPS form ($5 per cubic yard), tires (40 cents per pound), recording media (25 cents per pound), aerosol cans (75 cents per can), and bulk waste and aerosol cans ($1.25 per pound).