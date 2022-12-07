NEWS

With numerous services and duties to keep track of, McLeod County’s schedule of fees is reviewed annually — and sometimes more often. At their Nov. 15 meeting, board members unanimously approved several updates.

Changes to the fee schedule were requested by county departments and will go into effect in 2023. Of note are two new fees: $128 a day to rent the 4-H kitchen at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, and $2,000 a day for rental of the entire fairgrounds. Set up and take down days are $500.

