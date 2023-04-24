McLeod County Flag
File image

Rain in McLeod County this past week took local flood response “for a 180.”

McLeod County Emergency Management Director Kevin Mathews said early last week that roads were starting to open following the closure of around 20. A quick snow melt from 86-degree weather brought waters from the Crow River and Buffalo Creek Watershed high, but it appeared they were starting to recede after cresting on April 14. However, Mathews warned at an April 18 County Board meeting, significant rain could bring river levels up once more.

