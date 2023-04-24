Rain in McLeod County this past week took local flood response “for a 180.”
McLeod County Emergency Management Director Kevin Mathews said early last week that roads were starting to open following the closure of around 20. A quick snow melt from 86-degree weather brought waters from the Crow River and Buffalo Creek Watershed high, but it appeared they were starting to recede after cresting on April 14. However, Mathews warned at an April 18 County Board meeting, significant rain could bring river levels up once more.
His prediction turned out to be true. The next day, on April 19, 3-5 inches of rainfall from the southwest corner of the county by Stewart, up to the northeast portion of the county, through Lester Prairie, caused wastewater plants to respond. Many communities, especially Brownton, Mathews said, were pumping basements as waters climbed. The flooding prompted McLeod County Board Chairman Paul Wright to sign a declaration of a state of emergency in McLeod County on Thursday. The declaration could only last three days according to state law, prompting the McLeod County Board to meet Monday morning and together declare a more sustained state of emergency.
The declaration acts as a signal for future financial aid, such as from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, should funds be made available.
“You have to admit that there is an emergency and we’re putting barricades up and there are things happening generating bills,” Wright said.
Disaster aid tends to be granted based upon the amount of public damage the counties report.
If Minnesota reports $10.1 million in public damage, it would qualify for FEMA funds. The county would need $163,200 in damages to be included. In that case, the federal government would pay 75% of costs, and the state would pay 25%. There is also a state disaster fund. The threshold for the county to be included in is $81,600. The state would in that case pay 75% of costs, with 25% paid locally.
The emergency declaration also kicks in the county’s own emergency operations plans, which streamline local processes, allowing staff to respond.
“We want to remind everyone, ‘Turn around, don’t drown.’ Do not cross flooded roads. There’s a lot of times that we don’t know what the road is like underneath the water,” Mathews said. “And we also don’t want people to swim or wade into flood waters either. There’s a lot of debris and faster currents, and there could be sewage or chemicals in there as well. We don’t want to have to risk responders to save lives.”
To stay up to date on future McLeod County emergency notifications, the CodeRED system is available. It serves as the county’s outreach program for both residents and response personnel. It can send telephone calls, text messages, email and social media messages. McLeod County uses it to notify residents regarding hazardous materials, floods, drinking water emergencies, missing or endangered persons and other threats.
To enroll, text Mcleodalert to 99411. A sign-up link can also be found at the McLeod County website at tinyurl.com/mcleodred.