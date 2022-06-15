The McLeod County Board denied two requested changes to a solar project it had approved on Oct. 19, 2021.
The Impact Power Solutions site on County Road 5, west of Winsted, had a surety amount of $152,880. Requested was a change to $40 per solar panel, which a representative of IPS called “conservative.” The original plan had 3,822 panels, but revisions to technology allowing slightly larger panels at higher voltage dropped the figure to 2,875 panels. That would bring the surety amount down to $115,000.
Board member Nathan Schmalz aired three concerns. The first was the potential of creating a precedent with other solar sites that may come before the county. Such projects have appeared in front of the county board more frequently in recent years.
“If the technology changed, it changed,” Schmalz said. “But the county did not change. We used the best information we had at the time the permit was issued.”
He also wondered how the county could be sure the new panels were not more expensive to recycle or would not be in the long term. The applicant said the panels are only 10 centimeters longer and said there is a federal program that could reduce the recycling price to $3 per panel by 2030.
The applicant said it is expensive to carry more coverage than needed.
“That money would have been paid back, you know, 30 or 40 years from today, no matter what amount we put on it,” Schmalz said. “So, I don’t quite get it. Personally, I think the bond should have been set higher. I wish I voted against the motion originally.”
Schmalz, Board Chair Doug Krueger and Board Member Daryl Luthens voted against the change to the conditional-use permit. Board Vice Chair Paul Wright and Board Member Joe Nagel voted in favor. The resolution did not pass.
A separate request to no longer require screening on a face of the project expected to face another solar project was also denied. Nakomis energy plans to build another solar energy site to the east, and Impact Power Solutions argued having two vegetative screenings on the same facing would make it ultimately harder to restore the land at a later time.
While the wording of the requested change made it contingent upon the presence of another site, board members spoke against the possible uncertainty of such an arrangement.
“As staff I can’t guarantee to you as board that these projects will concurrently last the same amount of time,” Planning and Zoning Administrator Marc Telecky said.
One site could be decommissioned before the other, for example. McLeod County Attorney Michael Junge said Nakomis hadn’t been permitted for the site yet, and, he noted, there is a solar panel shortage.
“So, then I have to tell Nakomis that they have to put one up, but you didn’t have to,” Krueger said.
“It’s going to be a lot easier to leave it as stated. It’s a lot less policing by staff,” Wright said.
The board agreed unanimously to make no change to the permit regarding screening.