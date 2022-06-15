The McLeod County Board unanimously declined this past week a request to prepare a July 2023 Legacy Grant application to pave the Dakota Rail Trail from County Road 1 to Iris Road.
Hutchinson resident Steve Cook with the Friends of the Luce Line West spoke to board members at their June 7 meeting, following discussion at two prior workshop sessions. He said the expansion would give trail users access to services at Silver Lake businesses, and connect to the Luce Line State Trail, which would be looked upon favorably when asking for a share of state Legacy funds.
The Legacy Fund, which was approved by voters in 2008, is a pool of Minnesota sales tax dollars earmarked for natural resources, culture, parks and trails.
The McLeod County Board in 2019 pursued Legacy funds to improve and maintain the Dakota Rail Trail. The project proposal included no local match at the time and did not include paving. Both points were mentioned when the proposal was declined. Cook argued to board members that paving the trail not only helps secure state dollars but makes the trail accessible to more people. He anticipated the project cost would be higher in the future, but the current project proposal is for a $3 million share of the roughly $10 million given to rural Minnesota in a grant year. He suggested the county use American Rescue Plan funds to cover the $170,000 local match, and compared the benefit as similar to using American Rescue Plan funds to cover the costs of admission to the McLeod County Fair this year.
Cook described the request before the County Board as for “tentative approval” in order to set other wheels in motion, and create more up-to-date cost estimates. The Friends of the Luce Line West, for instance, consider the Dakota Rail Trail a sister trail, and so are interested in helping to fundraise for a portion of the $170,000 local match. The Friends group would need to seek approval from its fiscal agent. Cook said members would prefer to wait to go through the process until they know the county is committed. If approval is not given, the grant process could stop.
“Board approval would allow county staff to update the project construction estimates. It would allow the county to reach out to the city of Hutchinson to see if they are willing to participate in the county’s share of the local match,” Cook said. “If the city declines to participate, then the work on the grant can stop.”
In February, the Hutchinson City Council said it supported legislation that would extend the Dakota Rail Trail to Hutchinson. It also supports a state formula that allocates 20% of the Parks and Trails Legacy funding to rural Minnesota.
Board Vice Chair Paul Wright, who in the past has advocated for the county to capture Legacy funds instead of letting them go elsewhere, said he appreciated the “passion and the depth” of the proposal. But, he said, he is concerned about the timing. He said the right timing would be when the county’s parks plan is complete, so it can be reviewed by the public along with the trails plan and fairgrounds plan before the County Board commits to a major project.
He also pointed to a technicality as reason to decline the proposal, and asked McLeod County Attorney Michael Junge to elaborate.
Junge said a general principle of any government is that it can’t bind a future governing board to action. For instance, even though there is a five-year highway plan, each board has to approve it each individual year. He said the board cannot bind the 2023 board, in whatever shape it may take, to the grant proposal.
Board Chair Doug Krueger said he saw the trail issue as one that falls under economic development, an area the county is currently investing resources into for ongoing work.
“There is only so much money to go around,” he said.
Board Member Nathan Schmalz said he did not want to “rush things” but he found the Dakota Trail overall plan to be workable.
“I hope that we don’t just drop it,” he said. “I want the dialogue to continue. The improvement is in my district and when I see what we have and don’t have … I want it to look better than it is. At the same time I want to scrutinize highly how tax dollars are spent in our county. If we’re not ready we’re just not ready.”
Cook asked if the County Board could direct staff to update cost estimates for the project, which could be brought to the city and Friends group when seeking approval. He was told it would have to be a separate issue scheduled at a future meeting.
After the meeting, Cook said at the past two workshops trail supporters had worked to address board member concerns. Major issues had been finding partners for the county and finding a way not to use local tax dollars. He felt the proposal addressed those concerns. The issue of not binding future boards had not been discussed, he said.
“We were totally caught off guard (June 7),” Cook said.