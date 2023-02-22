McLeod County will offer up to $50,000 to help improve Lake Marion.
The project came to the board through the American Rescue Plan Act committee following recent discussions with the Department of Natural Resources, Lake Marion Lake Association, Brownton Rod and Gun Club, Collins Township and environmental services personnel. Long range plans on Lake Marion call for the removal of invasive carp. Board Chairman Paul Wright said using a portion of the county's $2.7 million ARPA funds to help will "dovetail into supporting our parks system."
“It’s not a hard decision for me at all,” said board member Doug Krueger. "Right now, we’re focused on Lake Marion. I’m sure there are going to be people asking, you know, ‘We should do this for this lake, and that for that lake.’ We’re going to have to prioritize them because if you split the money up too much, you wouldn’t get anything done on any lake. So, I just want to make that clear, that we’re going to do the best we can.”
Removal of carp from the lake is not a new project. The Lake Marion Improvement Association oversaw the removal of 11,000 pounds of carp this past November as part of ongoing work. At the time, it was the second of three planned runs. It was funded with help from the county's state aquatic invasive species dollars.
“The county, like any other county, gets funded based on how many public accesses you have,” Marc Telecky, McLeod County environmental services director, said this past November.
The county receives $60,000 to $70,000 each year, which Telecky said was not a lot compared to other counties.
“We have helped other lakes, Belle Lake, Winsted, I hope we can continue to do that depending on the needs and the funds that are available," said Board Vice Chair Joe Nagel said earlier this month.
The McLeod County Board approved the funding unanimously, with Chair Paul Wright abstaining. He chose to abstain because his farm takes uses carp that cannot be sold as fertilizer.
“It’s cost effective that we actually know somebody who can take them," Krueger said. "Commissioner Wright made it quite clear that if somebody else wanted some carp they could come get some. It’s a byproduct of what we’re doing.”