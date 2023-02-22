Carp in the lake

Nets were used to pull up more carp than could be easily counted from Lake Marion this past November.

 Submitted photo

McLeod County will offer up to $50,000 to help improve Lake Marion.

The project came to the board through the American Rescue Plan Act committee following recent discussions with the Department of Natural Resources, Lake Marion Lake Association, Brownton Rod and Gun Club, Collins Township and environmental services personnel. Long range plans on Lake Marion call for the removal of invasive carp. Board Chairman Paul Wright said using a portion of the county's $2.7 million ARPA funds to help will "dovetail into supporting our parks system."

