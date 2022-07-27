News
micha360

McLeod County intends to join PrimeWest Health in challenging Minnesota Department of Human Services decisions regarding local healthcare options.

A resolution adopted by the McLeod County Board this past week supports engaging the law firm of Lockridge Grindahl Nauen to represent McLeod County in procurement mediations with DHS. If all 24 counties that are members of the PrimeWest Health system approve the law firm, mediation can begin as a group of counties.

Tags