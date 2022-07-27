McLeod County intends to join PrimeWest Health in challenging Minnesota Department of Human Services decisions regarding local healthcare options.
A resolution adopted by the McLeod County Board this past week supports engaging the law firm of Lockridge Grindahl Nauen to represent McLeod County in procurement mediations with DHS. If all 24 counties that are members of the PrimeWest Health system approve the law firm, mediation can begin as a group of counties.
The intent is for PrimeWest to use its surplus dollars derived from its non-Minnesota health care programs business activities to cover all LGN legal costs associated with representing the 24 PrimeWest member counties and PrimeWest in the mediation.
In its unanimously approved resolution, McLeod County says it objects to DHS' selection of participating health plans for the county.
"The McLeod County Board of Commissioners objects to (DHS's) decision to disregard the County’s decision to provide health care services under Minnesota Statute 256B.69 and Minnesota Statute 256B.692 to eligible recipients of the Minnesota Senior Health Options (MSHO), Minnesota Senior Care Plus (MSC+) and Families and Children Medical Assistance Programs within the County," the resolution states.
PrimeWest Health is a local insurance provider that offers service to residents enrolled in Medicaid, MinnesotaCare and Medicare.
PrimeWest Health, which began in 2003 and is headquartered in Alexandria, has added several counties to its joint powers board in recent years.
Two previous unanimous resolutions from the county make two assertions for the full year of 2023:
- PrimeWest Health will be the one and only managed care organization that should provide Minnesota Senior Health Options and Minnesota Senior Care Plus managed health care services for recipients in McLeod County.
- PrimeWest Health will be the one and only managed care organization that should provide Special Needs Basic Care managed health care services for recipients in McLeod County.
The resolutions were an answer to solicitation from the state seeking specified health care services in all 87 counties to serve residents over the age of 65 enrolled in medical assistance programs. To serve the Minnesota Senior Health Options and Minnesota Senior Care Plus populations in one or more counties, such a response was required, as are contract negotiations or amendments with the state.