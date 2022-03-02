It’s hard to find a more local democratic process than what can be found next week on Tuesday, March 8.
McLeod County’s townships will recognize Township Day as part of 1,780 townships across Minnesota using the annual event to bring local issues in front of voters. Those who attend will vote on local levies and other issues. Many will cast ballots for local township board elections, while others will hold off until the General Election in November.
“Township Day annual meetings are your chance to participate in grassroots government,” said Jeff Krueger, executive director of the Minnesota Association of Townships.
Townships were established in the 1800s when lawmakers ordered a survey that divided the Minnesota Territory into 36-square-mile tracts of land.
Bergen Township Supervisor Harlan Mathews, who is serving his first term on a board, said residents curious about the meetings can expect discussions on local roads and firefighting service.
“We have several township sections going to Glencoe (firefighters), and some to Plato’s department, and a lot to Lester Prairie,” he said. “Everyone is getting a new fire truck either last year, next year, or this year. So, we collect money (over time) for that purpose ... so we don’t have to spike the levy. We try to keep it even.”
Managing contributions to fire protection is a common issue across townships. One issue local to Bergen Township this year is the re-evaluation of County Ditches 5, 13 and 29. Mathews said a lower levy was planned for Bergen Township this year, but with the county re-evaluating those ditches, the township may be on the hook to replace two or three culverts at an estimated cost of $80,000 each.
“We have a pretty good reserve set aside, which the state of Minnesota likes to see ... just for instances like this,” Mathews said.
American Rescue Plan dollars previously expected to go to road repair could be diverted as well. A plan has not yet been finalized.
The following is a schedule for McLeod County townships:
Acoma Township
Annual Meeting: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Acoma Town Hall, 23486 230th St., northwest of Hutchinson
Bergen Township
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: Bergen Township Town Hall, 16595 Babcock Ave.
Elections in November
Collins Township
Annual meeting: 8:10 p.m.
Elections for supervisor and clerk: 5-8 p.m.
Location: Stewart Community Center, 551 Prior St., Stewart
Glencoe Township
Annual meeting: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Glencoe City Center, Room 103, 1107 11th St. E., Glencoe
Elections in November
Hale Township
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Elections for supervisor and clerk: 5-8 p.m.
Location: Hale Township Hall, 9527 220th St., Silver Lake
Hassan Valley Township
Annual meeting: 8:30 p.m.
Elections for supervisor and clerk: 5-8 p.m.
Location: Hassan Valley Township Hall, 420 Ames St., Biscay
Helen Township
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: Plato Community Hall, 120 First Ave. N.E., Plato
Elections in November
Hutchinson Township
Annual meeting: 2 p.m.
Elections for supervisor and clerk: Begins after meeting, ends at 8 p.m.
Location: Gopher Campfire Club, 24718 County Road 7, Hutchinson
Lynn Township
Annual meeting: 2 p.m.
Elections for supervisor and clerk: 4-8 p.m.
Location: Lynn Township Hall, 14995 County Road 7, Hutchinson
Penn Township
Annual meeting: 2 p.m.
Elections for supervisor and treasurer: Begins after meeting no later than 5 p.m., ends at 8 p.m.
Location: Penn Township Hall, 15989 40th St., Brownton
Rich Valley Township
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: Rich Valley Township Hall, 16543 Ideal Ave., Glencoe
Elections in November
Round Grove Township
Annual meeting: 1:15 p.m.
Elections for supervisor and clerk: Begins after meeting no later than 4 p.m., ends at 8 p.m.
Location: Round Grove Township Town Hall 20731 50th St., Stewart
Sumter Township
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: Brownton Community Center, 310 Second St. N., Brownton
Elections in November
Winsted Township
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: Vollmer Room, Winsted City Hall, 201 First St. N.E., Winsted
Elections in November