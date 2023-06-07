A trio of Hutchinson youths received the Eagle Scout rank at a Boy Scout Court of Honor May 21 in the St. Anastasia gymnasium.
Ben Campbell, Nick Heining and Zach Hausladen received Scouting’s highest rank in a ceremony attended by family, friends and other members of Troop 623.
To earn the rank of Eagle Scout, each of the youths needed to earn at least 21 merit badges; served in a troop leadership position; completed at least six months of active participation since receiving the Life Scout rank; and planned and carried out a community service project. Campbell’s project involved making and placing monofilament fishing line collection containers at area lakes. Heining completed a Soles for Souls door-to-door shoe collection event, which produced shoe donations for the needy. Hausladen placed a neighborhood library and sitting bench at Lions Park.
The Court of Honor included the presentation of rank advancement to five other members of the troop: Marshall Martig, Dalen Loncorich, Landon Loncorich, Tristan Quast and Micah Luthens. In addition, Eagle Scout Jackson Kramer was recognized as the American Legion Minnesota Eagle Scout of the Year and the Sons of the American Revolution Minnesota Eagle Scout of the Year. Kramer is the fourth member of the local troop to be honored with the American Legion state honor. Over the past two decades, Troop 623 scouts have gained first-place state recognition 11 times in the SAR competition.
Campbell, Heining and Hausladen helped Troop 623 reach 50 Eagle Scouts since the group was chartered in the fall of 2000. To celebrate the occasion, each member of the troop received a locally-produced limited-edition commemorative neckerchief which proclaims: 50 Eagle Scouts for Troop 623, “Where Eagles Fly!”
Troop 623 is a member of the Northern Star Council and is sponsored locally by the Hutchinson Lions. Brett Rasmussen is the troop’s scoutmaster and Dave Kramer is assistant scoutmaster. Former youth members John Rasmussen, Wyatt Hahn and Bobby Rasmussen also serve as assistant scoutmasters.