FEMA is providing financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020. According to Kylie Chandler, supervisor with the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, certain criteria must be met to receive help in paying for funeral expenses.
To be eligible for COVID funeral assistance:
- The death must have occurred in the United States, including U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.
- The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.
- The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.
To get more information or to apply for help paying funeral expenses, call the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line at 844-684-6333, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, or visit fema.gov.