Twenty one McLeod County residents have died due to COVID-19, according to data released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
In a letter to the editor published Wednesday, Hutchinson Health President Jim Lyons, Glencoe Regional Health President Patricia Henderson, and Ridgeview President Mike Phelps said they "urged" McLeod County residents to follow COVID-19 health guidelines. In a press release sent Thursday, McLeod County Health and Human Services director Berit Spors used the same word. But in both cases the rest of their statements read like a plea.
"The rise of COVID-19 cases is having a significant impact on our hospitals, clinics and nursing homes," wrote the three presidents. "It is draining our resources such as beds, PPE (masks, gloves and gowns), supplies, and our most valuable resource: our staff."
Spors asked residents to avoid gatherings of people from outside their households, to wear masks in public and wash their hands frequently. She regularly stresses that both the use of masks and social distancing must remain consistent.
"With as prevalent as the community spread is right now, if people don't consistently do these things, the situation will get much, much worse," she wrote Thursday. "Each of us can make simple choices to help reduce the number of positive cases and ultimately the number of deaths. They may not always be easy choices, but they are certainly the right choices."
Health officials are stressing the importance of health guidelines not only for the sake of each resident, but their neighbors, and the health care workers who live in their communities.
“Health care facilities, including hospitals, clinics and long-term care sites, are being stretched; specifically, because of the large number of their staff members who have come down with the virus,” says Eric Weller, Regional Healthcare Preparedness Coordinator for the South-Central Healthcare Coalition. “That means not only are there fewer staff members to care for COVID-19 patients, but also for day-to-day patients such as those involved in motor vehicle crashes or those experiencing a heart attack."
At a Dec. 1 McLeod County Board meeting, Spors told commissioners most local long-term care facilities, including skilled nursing homes and assisted living, have reported COVID-19 in either their staff or residents. There is also a rise in cases in group homes. Eight businesses in the county have reported a cluster of outbreaks and are working with the county to conduct screenings.
That same day, Spors told the McLeod County Board the county had recorded 2,200 COVID-19 cases, 13 probable cases and 15 deaths due to COVID-19.
"That's an increase of 790 cases over two weeks, or a 65 percent increase," she said.
Since then, numbers have continued to climb. According to state data provided Thursday, the county's total cases have climbed to 2,337. Residents who have tracked local case rates will know this upward trajectory has become a trend this past month. On Nov. 3, the county had seen a total of 699 cases.
Minnesota was up to 333,626 cases on Monday with 3,784 deaths. Of those deaths, 2,522 were residents of long-term care of assisted living facilities. Of confirmed cases, 290,019 no longer are in need of isolation.
A free, no-barrier COVID-19 testing site opened Nov. 30 at the Hutchinson National Guard Armory, 1200 Adams St. S.E. It's one of 11 new such sites opening across Minnesota, with most in rural areas.
The state is also rolling out a COVID-19 test-at-home program, which can be ordered at tinyurl.com/yxfawy6o.
The new testing site and mail program are available to any Minnesotan who wants to be tested, whether they have symptoms or not, and do not require insurance.