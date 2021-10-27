New steps have been taken to help McLeod County track COVID-19 cases.
A few months ago, COVID-19 testing at the Hutchinson Armory came to an end, but last week it made a return.
“We’ve been pushing really hard to get that open, so we’re very excited about that,” McLeod County Health and Human Services Director Berit Spors told County Board members.
Hospitals hoped the site would be open on Mondays to help with a large rush of testing requests they receive that day. According to the state COVID-19 response website, the Hutchinson Armory at 1200 Adams Street S.E. will provide rapid testing 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. For more information on testing sites, and to make an appointment, visit tinyurl.com/mncovid19testing.
On Oct. 11, the county met with local schools and health providers to discuss the ongoing epidemic.
“We are going to be working with a regional epidemiologist to provide schools with additional COVID-19 data on a weekly basis, per their request,” Spors said. “That was an excellent meeting and we’re happy to support schools and our health care providers.”
When Spors spoke to the County Board on Oct. 19, she said there had been 5,892 cases as of Monday, Oct. 18. That’s 412 more cases since the Oct. 5 County Board meeting.
“Twenty-three percent of these new cases are children under the age of 18,” Spors said. “So that’s a significant amount and, of course, we are accrediting that to kids being back in school.”
Of the new cases in that two-week period, eight people were hospitalized and two were in the ICU. Spors said the county was tracking 218 active cases that required isolation. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 had reached 70. While there is not county-level data regarding breakthrough cases, data from across the state shows 1.44% of new cases are breakthrough cases among people who are fully vaccinated.
Data provided by Hutchinson Public Schools for the period between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22 showed one new case at the elementary grade level, and no new cases at the secondary grade level among its 2,859 students. It also showed two new cases among its 463 staff. That brings the total to 99 among students and 10 among staff.
McLeod County continues to offer vaccinations for adults, now with both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. It has administered 9,086 doses with first, second and third doses combined. Overall, about 50% of the county is vaccinated with 83.5% of the population age 65 and older vaccinated. For information on how to sign up for a vaccine, visit tinyurl.com/mcleodcovid
Spors also asks residents to remember it is flu season, and to seek a flu shot.
“The flu is still out there as well,” she said.