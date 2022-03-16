A glance at the "less serious crimes" investigated by Hutchinson Police in 2021 shows the total (169) not only towers over the total from 2020 (114), but all other categories as well.
The reason, as reported to the Hutchinson City Council this past week by Hutchinson Police Chief Tom Gifferson, is catalytic converters. Stories of theft of the exhaustion emission control devices is old hat for many Americans, with the metals used in the devices worth a fair amount as compared to the relative ease of the offense. And lately the two- to three-minute crime has become more popular.
"Everywhere, catalytic converter thefts are up," Gifferson said. "We're pretty proud of our response time of between two and three minutes. But you can imagine if someone calls as soon as they see somebody, they are probably gone by the time we get there. ... So it does happen still."
That said, the figure shouldn't be overblown, he said, as it gets logged twice, first as a theft and then as tampering with a motor vehicle. The Toyota Prius appears to be a popular target, as are pickups with sufficient clearance underneath for someone to slide under. There are devices to make the theft harder, Gifferson said, but they aren't foolproof.
"They may move onto your neighbor's car," he said.
Overall, larceny (193) was by far the most common serious crime logged by Hutchinson police in the department's 2021 report. Aggravated assault (25) was the second most logged serious crime, followed by burglary (18). The "less serious" crimes, as categorized by the FBI, include 100 vandalism cases, 81 simple assaults, 51 fraud cases, 115 drug abuse violations and 105 disorderly conduct cases.
With the exception of the "all other offenses" category with the double logged catalytic converters, most categories are lower than in 2020, and lower overall.
"The main reason is due to COVID-19," Gifferson said. "Because our community (members) aren't going out for dinner in the evening, maybe aren't going to the bars in the evening, they're just home more."
However, he said, 2022 will help to determine if that analysis is correct.
Other data included in the report shows:
- Hutchinson police gave 1,448 verbal warnings and 511 citations during traffic stops and other events.
- Officers made 39 arrests for driving under the influence — 13 fewer than the year before. Some are the result of alcohol, others due to other drugs.
- The department forfeited 11 vehicles as a result of DUIs and drivers fleeing from officers in motor vehicles.
- Hutchinson police logged 196 property damage crashes, 22 personal injury crashes, 35 hit-and-run crashes and 86 crashes with no report.
- The report shows 25 sworn officers, but due to resignations the department is down to 23 full-time officers and two part-time officers who are full-time licensed. It also has 17 civilian employees.
- Hutchinson police officers logged 22,743 body camera videos totaling 4,733 hours and 8,218 gigabytes of data.
The Hutchinson Police Department moved its dispatch service in 2021 to be connected through the McLeod County Sheriff's Office. It also worked with architects to finish the design of and begin construction of its new facility by Veteran's Memorial Park.
CALLS DOWN FOR SHERIFF'S OFFICE
The McLeod County Sheriff's Office also recently logged its 2021 year-end report.
The data splits crime reporting into two categories totaling 922 incidents. The largest category is "all other offenses," but that aside, the most common crimes appear to be driving under the influence (49), assault (32), destruction of property (49), drug violations (45) and larceny (55).
The sheriff's office received 3,382 calls for service, most often resulting in traffic citations (808). But it also logged 713 probation violations, 154 crashes without injuries, 27 crashes with injuries, and 94 complaint warrants. That total is more than 2020 (3,145), but lower than 2017 (3,810), 2018 (3,969) and 2019 (3,946).
The McLeod County Sheriff's Office has issued a total of 2,242 permits to carry handguns. There were 514 applicants in 2021, down from 748 in 2020, but high compared to 2017 (337), 2018 (336) and 2019 (273). Renewals were also higher than usual at 273, as compared to 108 in 2017, 214 in 2018, 161 in 2019, and 178 in 2020.
The county booked 1,050 individuals on 2,294 charges in 2021. Most bookings (35%) were for traffic crimes, followed by controlled substance crimes (24%) and crimes against family (13%).
Drug task force active in McLeod County
In its annual report, the Hutchinson Police Department included the Southwest Metro Drug Task Force's 2021 report. McLeod County is included in the task force's coverage area, along with Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Nobles, Ramsey, Scott, Sibley and Washington counties.
"Marijuana and methamphetamines continue to be the most common seized narcotic in our service area, with meth seizure amounts doubling those of 2020," reads the report, which was prepared by Commander Matt Carns. "While this increase is alarming, the totals do not exceed those of 2019. Both cocaine and heroin seizures followed last year's trend and decreased yet again. Just one case involved 1.98 grams of heroin."
The report accounts for 26,274 grams of marijuana, 16,114 grams of meth, 2.0 grams of heroin and 509 grams of cocaine seized in the task force's area. According to the report, drug trends — including an ongoing drop in cocaine — may be linked to the cost, with the less expensive drugs gaining more popularity.
Scott County had the most cases (79) and McLeod County the second most (35). Carver County had 22, but all other counties had between one and seven cases.
Gifferson told the Hutchinson City Council the high number of cases in McLeod County should be attributed to enforcement.
"Up until this year we had two agents that were working out of McLeod County," he said. "If we're saturating the area with two drug agents like that, I would hope that we would build more cases that way."
He said both the city and county lost their drug enforcement agent this year. The Hutchinson Police Department intends to cover the beat with patrol and investigative staff, and be back to full strength in 2023.