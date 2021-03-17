Crimes such as aggravated assault, arson, burglary and murder ticked upward in larger Minnesota cities in 2020 partly due to civil unrest, Hutchinson Police Chief Tom Gifferson told the City Council last week. But those “Part 1 crimes” saw a decline in Hutchinson, partly due to COVID-19.
“I’m proud to report Hutchinson has not seen that same uptick,” Gifferson said. “Our aim in 2021 is to keep it that way.”
According to Gifferson’s annual council report, aggravated assault crimes fell from 26 to 13 from 2019 to 2020. Auto theft crimes remained the same with 11 each year. Burglary dipped from 32 cases to 14, while larceny fell from 223 to 200. Police responded to five cases of rape, down from 13, and no cases of robbery, down from five.
“The only exception is murder. In 2019 we didn’t report any,” Gifferson said. “In 2020, we actually had a drug overdose at one of the convenience stores here in town. And we submitted those reports to the county attorney, requesting murder charges against the supplier of those drugs. Ultimately, those charges were declined. The county attorney felt they weren’t going to be able to prove the case.”
The FBI has also indicated it doesn’t acknowledge an overdose as a murder, Gifferson noted, which may mean the city should change its classification.
“Part 2 crimes” such as assault, forgery, fraud, weapon violations and disorderly conduct also declined for the most part.
“Again we believe it’s a trend partly because of COVID,” Gifferson said. “There just wasn’t as many people out in 2020.”
But there were exceptions. Crimes such as disorderly conduct (79 to 112), drug abuse (102 to 125), drunkenness (79 to 112) and driving while impaired (49 to 53) all had more incidences in 2020 than 2019.
“Because of COVID people were staying home and people were drinking more,” Gifferson said. “That’s what we’re attributing it to.”
He also believes fewer residents out and about largely attributed to a decline in calls for service and a decline in arrests, but he attributed the trend to the department’s focus on community patrols as well. Police answered 17,549 calls for services in 2020, down from 20,042 in 2019. Hutchinson police made 360 arrests in 2020, down from 458 the previous year.
One officer in the Hutchinson Police Department almost exclusively focuses on child protection. The officer works daily with McLeod County Social Services. In 2020, child protection incidents were largely due to neglect (about 90 incidents), physical abuse (about 90 incidents) and drug or alcohol use in the home (about 60 incidents). The officer also tracks the predatory offender compliance program, and makes certain residents on the registry are monitored.
Hutchinson police have now had a few years to grow accustomed to the department’s body camera policy. Police have uploaded more than 20,000 videos containing 4,259 hours on 7,368 gigabytes of data.
“It’s been nothing but a blessing for Hutchinson Police Department and the city of Hutchinson,” Gifferson said. “I have yet to encounter a time where a citizen has made a complaint and it supports their complaint. Every time it has supported the police officer’s point of view.”