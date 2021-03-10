While the COVID-19 pandemic has limited gatherings and access to activities, it doesn't seem to have hindered creativity. Through the darkest days of the coronavirus, the Hutchinson Center for the Arts has offered residents a respite from reality with quality exhibitions of local and regional work.
Following the "We Are What We Make" exhibit, which featured the work of local creators, is “Bewildered Herd” by Thomas Putzier. View the show through April 9.
“Thomas has a unique way of combining the visual language of abstraction, architecture, personal experiences and philosophy into his work,” said Lisa Bergh, executive director of the art center. “The scale of his work will be exciting in the gallery space.”
The mission of the visual arts exhibition series is to present a range of visual communication/storytelling. According to Bergh, Putzier's work is visually compelling, with layers of ideas to consider.
“With each exhibit our venue transforms,” she said, “so his work will also give audiences a new way to experience the space along with learning more about an artist working and living in Minnesota.”
One of the best ways to learn about the artist is through Bergh's five-question Q&A:
Describe your work in 15 word or less
I conceive of new worlds to examine disciplinary and ideological boundaries through architectural design, drawing, painting, performance, sound and video.
What/Who influences your work and why?
John Hejduk, Aldo Rossi, postmodernism, minimalism, fascist-architecture, capitalism, consumerism, transgressing: Power hierarchy/labor exploitation/disciplinary borders, creating/investigating: new ecosystems, world-building without currency, surveillance-urbanism, big data, social expectation, familial tradition, industrial-architecture, iconography of money/power, how character and personality can determine geometry, and introspection-generating installation.
I utilize symbolism that is both personal and communal to question the purpose of coercive power structures and the systems that reinforce their existence. I find myself intrigued by “weird” form, which does not concede to expectation, but is driven by historical reference if only to complicate it more. I find narrative behind the way a sculpture can shift in size and shape. I embed multiple personalities into singular works to give them a multiplicity of voices/expressions/attitudes. I use historical architectural iconography and transform it, collage and collide it to create new meaning, new spaces for possibility. I use images of power to reclaim this agency for myself and for my audience.
Tell us a little bit about your evolution as an artist, or in other words, your artist origin story.
I was interested in construction sites, mining and mining buildings at a young age. My father did work with mining companies. I was always drawing. As a queer youth I was constantly bumping up against expectations to conform. As I aged, the societal expectations all people experience always stood out to me in a visceral way.
In high school I went into drafting and architecture classes as early as I could. I then became fascinated with photography and completed all available photography classes at the high school, and then went on to art independent studies. I went to architecture school at the University of Illinois at Chicago and after a year I felt incomplete. I began double majoring in fine arts, focused in photography, which would shift to sculpture to moving image to fashion to architecture and then combining them all.
I always felt this need to create new worlds to analyze individual moments in our own shared reality. In undergrad my work began in conceptual and speculative architectures and evolved into unearthing my own personal past and its then present day effects on my life. I entered grad school at Sierra Nevada University with this goal of undoing, brick by brick, the walls I had built that I felt were standing in my own way. I had a desire to reassert my preconceived values, undo them, and rebuild them. I allowed myself to get vulnerable and experimental which led to new understandings of myself and my practice.
What do you like to do for fun outside of the studio?
I’ve recently become unimaginably obsessed with stocks. I am ADD (attention-deficit disorder) and could stare at them all day. My most recent completed project is a feature-length video work titled "Ruined Country." The work imagines a world without currency. While making this work I was very interested in the “invisible hand” of the market and also “invisible labor.” Obsessing over stocks now feels like a necessary relevant part of my interdisciplinary practice. Fun? Leave my living room? Skiing.
Favorite song, drink and pattern?
I am terrible with favorites because I struggle with hierarchy. "The Glamorous Life" by Sheila E (the nine-minute version at half speed: 18 minutes of amazing).
Water, coffee, tea, sidecar, tequila.
I’ve loved florals, large print ones; also patterns that morph and are non-continuous excite me.