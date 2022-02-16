CreekSide Soils, Hutchinson city’s composting and organics enterprise continues to sell millions of bags of compost mixtures and mulches.
According to an annual report presented to the City Council late last month, CreekSide sold 1.59 million bags in 2021. That’s a dip from 1.64 million in 2020, but manager Andy Kosek told council members that was to be expected. Due to COVID-19, 2020 was an especially big year for sales with people at home tackling yard work.
But 2021 bag sales still exceeded projections due to ideal spring weather and consumers staying home. There were no bit-con sales in 2021 due to no inventory, resulting in a loss of $245,000 in bulk sale. The product is made from concrete and blacktop.
But it isn’t all about sales. CreekSide provides horticulture materials and aggregates to city departments to reduce costs. Its work means materials are being collected from city residents and others. Last year it collected 13,715 tons of raw yard waste and wood waste. About 39% came from Hutchinson, while other sources included McLeod County, St. Cloud and Willmar.
Funds garnered by the service allow for a drop-off site for logs, brush, yard waste, clean concrete and blacktop at no charge to residents. Creekside also contributed $110,000 to the city general fund in 2021, and since 2009 it has contributed a total of $1.23 million.
REFUSE FUND
The city charges residents a monthly garbage fee to collect and dispose of municipal solid waste and to separate organic materials. CreekSide takes those organic materials and compost and turns it into a soil product used by city departments and sold to consumers.
In 2021, 2,421 tons of municipal solid waste was collected, up from 2,385 in 2020. In 2019, there had been 2,251 tons collected. Kosek attributed the increase to COVID-19 keeping residents home more often. Source-separated material collection had been trending downward over the past 10 years, but in 2020, 1,559 tons were collected, and in 2021, 1,408 tons were collected.
In 2021, CreekSide transferred $55,000 to the tree disease mitigation fund. Since 2010, it has transferred a total of $660,000.