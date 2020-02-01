CreekSide Soil, which turns organic material into products for gardening and farming among other things, saw a 23 ton decrease in residential organic material and a 36 ton increase in residual organic material. This means less material for CreekSide to turn into compost and mulches, and more leftover material.
Budget estimations were underestimated, as actual expenses were higher than preliminary estimates.
CreekSide has operated since 2001, with a total of 36,149 tons of separated organic material combined and processed to create nutrient-rich products for compost in gardening and farming.
Below is a snapshot of the data:
Refuse Fund:
$17.1 thousand: total revenue for 2018
$1.291 million: 2019 estimated revenue
$1.347 million: 2019 estimated costs
$56.4 thousand: estimated losses for 2019
Compost Fund:
$-33 thousand: total revenue for 2018
$2.547 million: 2019 estimated revenue
$2.706 million: 2019 estimated costs
$159 thousand, estimated losses for 2019