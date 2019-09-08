Grace Bible Church of Silver Lake is hosting a special Rally Day Service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. The guest speaker is Caara Bergeron of Paul Bunyan’s Animal Land near Bemidji.
Bergeron is presenting her program, “Finger Prints of God,” and will bring a variety of critters including hedgehogs, scorpions, tortoises and other unique creatures. She is an educator, as well as the owner of Paul Bunyan’s Animal Land.
"This is a great opportunity to get up close and learn about some unique members of creation," said the Rev. Tom Rakow, pastor at Grace Bible Church.
Admission is free and the public is welcome. Grace Bible Church is at 300 Cleveland St., next to the city water tower. For more information, call the church office at 320-327-2352.