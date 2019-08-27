Minnesota corn and soybean crops continued to make steady progress towards maturity but are still delayed compared to last year, and the five-year average, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Minnesota Crop Progress and Condition Report released on Aug. 12.
Silked corn, at 96 percent, was eight days behind last year and three days behind the five-year average. Thirty percent of the corn crop has reached the dough stage, 10 days behind last year and eight days behind normal. Corn condition was rated at 56 percent good to excellent.
Soybeans blooming reached 97 percent this past week, three days behind last year and one day behind the average. Seventy-four percent of soybeans were setting pods, five days behind average. Soybean condition rated 59 percent good to excellent, declining from the previous week.
Because of the delayed planting season there has been concern over this year’s delayed corn growth stages and the potential impact of frost or wet fall weather conditions. The University of Minnesota South West Research and Outreach Center’s official weather station reports that as of Aug. 12 there were 1,717 corn growing degree days accumulated since May 1 compared to a historic average of 1,795 growing degree days, while precipitation was 14.15 inches compared to a historical average of 12.48 since May 1.
Growing degree days are a measure of heat accumulation within a specified temperature range. GDD are important for agriculture since they can be directly related to plant growth and development stages. GDD are sometimes also called growing degree units, heat units or thermal time. For the Corn GDD tool we use the 86/50 method since it only allows GDD to be accumulated when temperature conditions are optimal for corn development (above 50 degrees fahrenheit but below 86 degrees fahrenheit).
There is an online growing degree estimation tool that can be accessed by farmers and the public at mrcc.illinois.edu/U2U/gdd/. It can be used to estimate precise GDD’s on a county and township level in 12 of the upper Midwest states.
For example, the tool estimates that in the Lamberton area that black layer or physiological maturity (2,400 GDDs) of the corn crop will not occur until approximately Sept. 25, compared to an historical average of Sept. 18 for a 100-day relative maturity corn variety based on counting GDDs starting on May 1. The area’s first fall freeze average date is Oct. 9. However, the St. Cloud corn area maturity is estimated at Oct. 16 for black layer (2,280 GDDs) in 95 day relative maturity corn, the average fall freeze for the area is Oct. 8.
This tool puts current conditions into a 30-year historical perspective and offers trend projections through the end of the calendar year. GDD projections, combined with analysis of historical analog data, can help you make decisions about:
- Climate risk: Identify the likelihood of early and late frost/freezes.
- Activity planning: Consider corn hybrid estimated physiological maturity requirements, along with GDD projections when making seed purchasing and other growing season decisions.
- Marketing: Look at historical and projected GDD when considering forward pricing and crop insurance purchases.
While this tool is not meant to be a crystal ball, data and information derived from the tool can be used to make helpful inferences about current conditions, especially when combined with personal experience and localized knowledge.
On average it takes approximately 55-60 days from corn pollination to black layer or physiological maturity, which is still not dry enough for harvest or long-term storage.