The air Tuesday was as brisk as the pace for Hutchinson cross-country star Isabelle Schmitz. The defending Class AA state champion cruised to her third conference title in four years, having previously won in 2019 and 2021.No champion was named in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The 2022 Wright County Conference East Championship was on Hutchinson's home course at Lake Marion Park this year, and Schmitz looked primed. Her top competition was Kendra Krueger of Jordan, who ranked No. 6 in the latest Class AA poll. Schmitz, who was rated No. 2, won the race with a comfortable 22-second lead.
"Right off the gun, she did not stick with me, which I was a little surprised about," Schmitz said about Krueger. "I thought she might try to go right behind me, but it ended up being a race where I was out by myself again."
That's pretty typical for Schmitz who, despite taking the entire summer off from running to rest an injured knee, is once again setting her sights on section and state titles.
Missing out on training means she wasn't in the athletic condition she usually is in at the beginning of the season. She's had to overcome a slow start — by her high standards — but feels it's been worth it and she's ready for the final push.
"It's taken me this far into the season to get that strength back that I lost over the summer, so my times have been slower than last year when you're comparing times," she said. "But I'm not letting that get to me, because I know I've been working hard this season and my training will pay off in these postseason races."
Helping to push her in practices have been her teammates who also had strong showings in the WCC East Championship. Hathaway Reiter, a seventh-grader, took fifth place to earn all-conference, and Madison Wester, a sophomore, finished 11th to earn honorable mention. Together, those three led the Tigers to a four-place team finish.
"I was a little surprised, it felt good though," Reiter said about her top finish.
"She's just a seventh-grader, brand new to the sport and still figuring out how to race," coach Michael Reponen said. "We weren't sure how she'd handle a little pressure, but she rose up to it."
In the boys race, Hutchinson senior captain Tyson Farley led the way with an eighth-place finish to earn all-conference. It was his first time earning the recognition, and there was some redemption after he just missed his goal of earning honorable mention last year.