Families in McLeod, Meeker and Renville counties received a much-needed boost from the Crow River Cutters Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation last week.
For the past several decades, the Crow River Cutters have provided domestic turkeys to supplement Thanksgiving meals for families in need. The tradition continued this year as the group donated 25 turkeys each to Social Services agencies in McLeod, Meeker and Renville counties.
The turkeys were included in Thanksgiving meal packages assembled by the agencies and given to families who would otherwise go without. McLeod County Health and Human Services Thanksgiving project provided 31 meals to McLeod County families. The Seventh-day Adventist Church and the Lynn Hustlers 4-H chapter partnered with the Crow River Cutters and McLeod County Health and Human Services in the effort.
Similar partnerships exist in Renville and Meeker counties.