Two current members of the Crow River Media news team, and one former member were recognized during the Minnesota Newspaper Association's annual convention last week.

Former Hutchinson Leader editor Doug Hanneman received the Al McIntosh Distinguished Service to Journalism award. Named after former Rock County Star Herald publisher and editor, the award was established to recognize those who have provided exceptional service to journalism. Nominees for the award, which is not given every year, must be approved by the MNA Board of Directors.

