Two current members of the Crow River Media news team, and one former member were recognized during the Minnesota Newspaper Association's annual convention last week.
Former Hutchinson Leader editor Doug Hanneman received the Al McIntosh Distinguished Service to Journalism award. Named after former Rock County Star Herald publisher and editor, the award was established to recognize those who have provided exceptional service to journalism. Nominees for the award, which is not given every year, must be approved by the MNA Board of Directors.
Hanneman was described as "an unwavering champion of community journalism and journalism education" as a member of the Minnesota News Media Institute Board of Directors. Hanneman was instrumental in conceiving and executing the organization's new Citizen Journalism University, which trained its first class of 23 citizen journalists last year.
Hanneman was editor of the South Washington County Bulletin in Cottage Grove from 1996-2001, then worked as editor at the Hutchinson Leader until his retirement in 2018. During his tenure, both newspapers garnered numerous National Newspaper Association and Minnesota Newspaper Association awards, including first place General Excellence awards at the national level. Hanneman and his wife, Kathy, live in Hutchinson.
Also at the convention, Crow River Media features/special projects editor Kay Johnson received recognition in three categories, while editor Brent Schacherer received one writing award.
Johnson received a second place in the Human Interest Feature Story category, and third place in Arts & Entertainment Story and Business Story. Her story about John Mons' retirement from KDUZ, after a long career in radio and music, garnered the Human Interest Feature award.
The Business Story award went to Johnson for her full-page feature on Hutchinson's downtown — titled 'What a downtown!'
Her story about Litchfield High School graduate Mitch Evans and his work at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre won the Arts & Entertainment award. Judges said of the story, "It captivates the reader. The overlying 'feel good' theme of this story is what kept me reading. I liked knowing the actor found his way."
Schacherer earned third place in the Sports Story category for his story about the impending implementation of the shot clock in Minnesota High School basketball. Judges said, "Detailed breakdown regarding a consequential rull change. Provided much insight as to how the shot clock will impact the sport moving forward."
Schacherer also received the Friend of Minnesota Newspapers award, along with former Red Wing Republican Eagle editor Jim Pumarlo, and Bethel University professor Scott Winter, for their work, with Hanneman, on the Citizen Journalism University course.