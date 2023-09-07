Crow River Singers is organizing for its 2023 winter concerts. Rehearsals are 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Thursday, Sept. 14, in the choir room at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson.
New this year is the director. Paul Otte and Jim Nelson are stepping down and Shelly Lofgren, who previously served as accompanist, is stepping up. The theme of the December concerts is "Love's Pure Light," with dates 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at New Journey UCC Church, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at Peace Lutheran Church, both in Hutchinson.