The annual Crow River Singers holiday concerts are like beautifully wrapped Christmas presents. You never know what’s going to be inside. The same can be said about the community choir’s musical program. Director Paul Otte has a tradition of shaking things up.
This year’s event is titled “Be Joyful.” It features Johann Sebastian Bach’s “The Christmas Oratorio” as well as a variety of lighter songs including “Once in Royal David’s City,” “What Child is This” and “Merry Christmas, Darling.” Two concerts are planned: 7 p.m. Friday at Vineyard United Methodist Church and 2 p.m. Sunday at Peace Lutheran Church, both in Hutchinson.
“A big part of the concert is Bach’s “Christmas Oratorio,” said director Paul Otte. “It’s Part I, the complete oratorio is a series of six cantatas. We’re doing the first one, probably the most famous one.”
According to Otte, if you travel to Germany at Christmas time, every self-respecting town puts on a performance of the “Christmas Oratorio.”
“It’s the German version of ‘The Messiah,’” he said. “It’s a gem and we’re doing it in English. One of the things that makes it exciting is it involves three baroque — D trumpets. It plays higher notes than a regular trumpet so it has a brilliant sound. We have three professional trumpeters from the Twin Cities to play with us. I’m a trumpet player, too, so it’s exciting for me to hear them, along with a string quartet and timpani. It’s a really exciting piece. It’s been a big challenge for the choir. It’s a difficult piece.”
Longtime choir member Cort Viesselman said his favorite piece is “What Child is This.”
“I have always liked the ‘Greensleeves’ melody, and that probably started with Mantovani’s orchestra more than 39 years ago,” he said.
He and his wife, Violet, started with the community choir when it was known as the Hutchinson Chamber Singers under the direction of George Berglund, high school music teacher.
“We have belonged to a Hutchinson community singing group most of the time since the 1970s,” he said. “Violet and I have also belonged to barbershop harmony groups but have given that up because there are none closer than an hour.”
CROW RIVER YOUTH CHOIR
Also performing on Sunday will be the Crow River Youth Choir. It features 33 fourth- and fifth-grade students from the greater Hutchinson area including Buffalo Lake and Hector.
Under the direction of Judy Hoeft, the group is singing “America, America,” “Mama Don’t Allow,” “Oh How Lovely is The Evening” and “Holly Jolly Christmas.” Serving as accompanist is Cathy Witter, a music teacher at Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart School District.
The choir is also performing with the Crow River Singers on two numbers: “Peace, Peace,” words and music by Rick and Sylvia Powell, arrangement by Fred Bock, and “Antiphonal Carol” by Paul Manz.
This is the second year the youth choir has performed at the Crow River Singers Sunday Concert. The past two years, the choir featured fifth-graders. This year, it was opened to fourth-graders, too.
The group made its public debut Nov. 24 at the Coming Together in Song concert at Christ the King Lutheran Church.
Hoeft said these mini performances serve as previews for the choir’s big concert at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson.
If you’re looking for a reason to venture out in the cold for the “Be Joyful” concerts, Cort Viesselman sees it as “an opportunity to hear good, popular and sometimes classical music performed by talented singers and instrumentalists.”
Otte agreed.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s going to be very exciting I think. The choir has worked very hard.”
And if those aren’t reasons enough, Cort said there’s coffee and cake afterward.