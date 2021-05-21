The McLeod County Historical Society and Museum celebrated its new wing and mural unveiling with a public open house May 20. It was the first large event the museum has hosted since the COVID-19 pandemic started a year ago. People turned out to see friends, view the many displays and join in the festivities.
top story
Crowd turns out for museum festivities
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Man allegedly threatened to shoot police during Monday morning standoff in Hutchinson
- It's all about flow in newly expanded Hutchinson Main Street Sports Bar
- McLeod County Commissioner Daryl Luthens accused of fraud in lawsuit
- Tony Zavala is keeping Hutchinson guys fresh
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Could 'agrivoltaics' be the answer to McLeod County's dilemma of solar arrays on farmland?
- A reunion 52 years in the making
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- TOWNBALL: Huskies start season with 3-0