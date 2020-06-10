In a show of appreciation, Cub Scout Pack 246 delivered popcorn snacks June 3 to the Hutchinson Police Department. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tristan Quast, a second grader, made the delivery on behalf of his pack.
Quast knows his products. He sold $4,007 worth of popcorn during the pack’s annual popcorn fundraiser. His goal was to reach the scholarship level and earn a prize. Once he hit that level, he kept going.
“All of our boys worked hard during the fall popcorn sales,” said Tristan’s mom, Brianna Quast. “We were going to deliver as a pack, but due to the current health crisis, all den and pack meetings had to end. With the abrupt end of our scouting year and the current protests nationwide, we decided it was time to show our Hutchinson Police Department our appreciation for keeping us safe.”
— Kay Johnson