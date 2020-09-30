Starting Tuesday, Oct. 13, the city will begin its annual curbside leaf vacuum service for residents of Hutchinson.
Leaves will be vacuumed from your street the day after garbage is picked up. Vacuums may be in your area at other times, but will return on the designated day. The service will continue through Monday, Nov. 23, or until significant snow falls, whichever comes first.
City staff asks residents not to rake leaves into the street until the day of your garbage service, and to rake them in neat rows along the edge of the curb. Also, only leaves may be vacuumed. Do not rake other items such as sticks and grass onto street curbs as they may cause damage to the equipment. If items other than leaves are seen, or if parked vehicles prohibit the vacuums from safely reaching the leaves, the service will not be provided until these items are removed.
Residents on roadways that are under construction will not be served until the base course of bituminous paving is completed. No service will be provided to unpaved roadways.
Residents may haul leaves to CreekSide at no cost, and for smaller quantities, the green organics cart may be used.
For more information about this service, email information@ci.hutchinson.mn.us or call 320-234-4219.