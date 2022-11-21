Deer hunters
Minnesota DNR

Hunters can check the Minnesota DNR website at mndnr.gov/CWDCheck for chronic wasting disease test results for the deer they’ve harvested. The site also shows statewide CWD test results, including locations where deer have tested positive previously, and any additional positive CWD results for deer harvested during the current and upcoming Minnesota deer seasons. The DNR also directly notifies any hunter who harvested a deer that subsequently tests positive. The DNR appreciates hunters’ participation in providing samples to help with disease surveillance.

