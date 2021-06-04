It felt like 2019 again as Hutchinson community members gathered in Library Square Friday for the annual Dairy Day celebration.
Live music, cheeseburgers and, of course, the milking contest were all back with gusto after the event was canceled last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite warm temperatures, revelers found plenty of shade to relax with the soft melodies of Josie Sanken playing in the band shell, or watch Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival Commodore Jon Beach attempt to milk a bucking cow.
Young children lined up for rides on the barrel train and enjoyed ice cream sandwiches in a sign that life appears to be returning to normal just in time as summer 2021 kicks into gear in Hutchinson.
— Stephen Wiblemo