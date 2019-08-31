Minnesota State Fair 4-H dairy cattle exhibitors who received a blue or purple ribbon are eligible to participate in one more competition.
The 4-H Dairy Showcase invites participants to complete a leadership portfolio and earn points based on project leadership, dairy activities and community involvement. Champion and reserve champion winners received bonus points.
Emma Friauf of Glencoe won 12th place in the dairy showcase. She will receive $1,300.
Kiley Lickfelt of Hutchinson won 14th place in the dairy showcase. She will receive $1,300.
McKenzie Swanson of Hutchinson won 15th place in the dairy showcase. She will receive $1,300.
This year, Rachel Visser was named a 4-H Dairy Rising Star in the showcase. She is the daughter of Barry and Shannon Visser of Hutchinson. She was among 10 4-H’ers who received an award of $250.
— Jeremy Jones