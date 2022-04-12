Jesse and Katie Gran, Winthrop, took home the prestigious Mirrorball trophy as the overall grand champions at 2B CONTINUED’s Dancing Like The Stars Show.
Wade and Tammy Rolf of Hutchinson earned second place overall in the competition, and first place in the favorite costume category and they tied for third place in the Judges' Choice category. "Wade and I raised $8,687," Tammy said. "We had the time of our life and raised money for an amazing cause. We are saving lives together."
The annual gala to benefit suicide prevention and mental health, took place Saturday, April 9, at the Glencoe City Center.
The show featured 12 couples from McLeod, Carver and Sibley counties. Each couple had worked with a professional dance choreographer since January to learn a dance routine for the friendly competition. According to Tammy Diehn, 2B CONTINUED executive director, “They became true ambassadors for us, not only raising money for the organization but importantly, raising awareness about the nonprofit’s mission through conversations with their family, friends and colleagues leading up to the event.”.
The sold-out show had 450 attending in person and 650 unique logins for the livestream. Also, many people gathered at one of the 11 area bars who hosted “Watch Parties” for friends to view the virtual livestream together.
The competition raised $141,488 through the generosity of 79 business and civic organization sponsorships and countless individual donors. Winners in the four categories of the competition were:
- Pre-event fundraising campaign: First place: Jesse and Katie Gran, Winthrop, who raised $19,127; second place: Mitch and Jackie Dietz, Gaylord, $17,516; third place: Brandt and Kari Knodel Vettel, Chaska, $11,121.
- Favorite costume: First place: Wade and Tammy Rolf, Hutchinson; seond place: Jesse and Katie Gran, Winthrop; third place: Paul Bender and Terri Grack, Waconia.
- Judges’ Choice: First place: Kevin and Emily Konerza, Lester Prairie; second place: Jesse and Katie Gran, Winthrop; third place tie: Wade and Tammy Rolf, Hutchinson, and Brian and Molly Heimerl, Lester Prairie.
- People’s Choice (“VOTES,” i.e. donations during the event): First place: Paul and Karen Hallquist, Norwood Young America, $3,185; second place: Brandt and Kari Knodel Vettel, Chaska, $3,070; third place: Brian and Molly Heimerl, Lester Prairie, $2,580.
Of course, the real winners are area communities and its members! Proceeds from the event will help support the organization’s many program offerings including teen mental health first-aid trainings for students at area high schools, QPR (the mental health version of CPR) to community members, a continuing education conference for professionals, and several outreach activities including yard signs with encouraging messages during mental health awareness month in May, delivering the joy of music through singing telegrams, participating in area parades, and a monthly suicide loss peer support group.
For more information, visit 2bcontinued.org.