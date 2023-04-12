The stars will be shining when 12 area couples compete in “Dancing Like the Stars” Saturday at Glencoe Event Center.

The friendly dance competition is a fundraiser for 2BContinued, an organization focused on mental health and suicide prevention. The gala begins at 6:30 p.m. at Glencoe Event Center, 1107 11th St. E., Glencoe. A pre-show warm-up featuring music by Al Heldon begins at 5:30 p.m. The “Dancing Like the Stars” show is sold out, but tickets to watch online can be found on 2bcontinued.org/dlts2023/ and watch parties are listed on the website.

Tags