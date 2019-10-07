The search for an elderly Hutchinson man who was reported missing last week was suspended Monday due to unsafe water levels on the Crow River.
Hutchinson police are searching for Gordon Mogard, 75, after he was reported missing Tuesday morning, according to a press release from Chief Tom Gifferson. Authorities believe he may have fallen in the river, so much of the search has focused around the Second Avenue bridge, which was closed off while crews worked Tusday, Wednesday and Thursday.
With the large amount of rain the area has received this past week, however, conditions on the river are not safe to continue the water search, according to a press release from Hutchinson police Monday morning. Periodic air searches will continue.
Other agencies that have assisted Hutchinson police with the nearly weeklong search have included: McLeod County Sheriff's Office, Hutchinson Fire Department, Litchfield Rescue, Litchfield Fire Department, Renville County Sheriff's Office, Waconia Fire Department, Watertown Fire Department, Carver County Sheriff's Office, Winsted Fire Department, Minnesota Search and Rescue Dog Association, and North Star Search and Rescue.