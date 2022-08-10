With a population of just shy of 350 people, Darwin, Minnesota, is impressive. All you have to do is drive along its Main Street and see what has been achieved — a beautiful playground and park, the Twine Ball Museum, two thriving restaurants and its Veterans Memorial.

The Darwin Community Legacy Foundation is at the heart of much of the city’s improvements. At just five years old, a recent progress report from the foundation touts contributions totaling $410,000 while adding $336,000 to the organization’s permanent endowment fund.

