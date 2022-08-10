With a population of just shy of 350 people, Darwin, Minnesota, is impressive. All you have to do is drive along its Main Street and see what has been achieved — a beautiful playground and park, the Twine Ball Museum, two thriving restaurants and its Veterans Memorial.
The Darwin Community Legacy Foundation is at the heart of much of the city’s improvements. At just five years old, a recent progress report from the foundation touts contributions totaling $410,000 while adding $336,000 to the organization’s permanent endowment fund.
Among its achievements: It sponsors the Twine Ball Celebration, which is taking place Saturday, Aug. 13, and Darwin Night at the Ballpark. It supports the city’s downtown beautification including Main street welcome banners, planters and part-time maintenance personnel. In the past year, the Darwin Community Legacy Foundation wholly funded the Veterans Memorial.
“Our Legacy Foundation has been very successful fundraising,” said Mayor Josh Johnson. “Our next project in partnership with the city is purchasing additional playground equipment. We’ll look for that installation to take place this fall. This is an example going forward of what we can expect with the partnership through the Legacy Foundation.”
The Meeker County city is probably best known as home to the world’s largest twine ball. The nearly nine-ton tourist attraction is housed in its own protective gazebo along Darwin’s main drag.
“Summer is our busier travel season,” Johnson said. “We have it staffed 4 times a week with some pretty committed volunteers. It’s not uncommon at all for nearly 100 visitors to come through on any given day to visit the twine ball during the summertime.”
Johnson was quick to say it’s not just Minnesotans who visit Darwin.
“It’s fun to look through the guest book and mail box and see where all the recent guests to Darwin (come from). Without fail, you don’t have to go very far back to find visitors from other countries. It’s wonderful to have something like this in our community and meet people from all over the United States and the world. The twine ball is a great opportunity us to do that.”
Just south of the museum is a short street named “Weird Alley.” It was dedicated in 2019 and named in honor of entertainer “Weird Al” Yankovic who’s 1989 release of “The Biggest Ball of Twine in Minnesota,” put the community on the map.
Though Yankovic’s song never mentions Darwin by name, the lyrics have prompted thousands of people to visit Darwin through the years.
This weekend all will be on display when the town hosts its 31st annual Darwin Twine Ball Celebration Saturday, Aug. 13. All proceeds from this event go to Darwin Tourism and Promotional Fund.
Johnson credited the longevity of the community festival to the pride folks feel for Darwin. There’s a saying: “Once from Darwin, always from Darwin.”
“It hasn’t been hard to get people excited about Twine Ball Day and our community,” he said. “There’s a lot to celebrate.”
“The parade is our most well-attended event, the centerpiece of the day,” Johnson said. “Probably 1,000 people for just that portion of the day — all three blocks are packed, several people deep. The Minn-E Rods are popular, too. The Darwin Lions have their food tent in the park. It’s a place to get a good meal and who give back to our community.”
The celebration kicks off at 7:30 a.m. with the Darwin Twine-K, a 3.3-mile run/walk. From there, its the Sand Volleyball Tournament at 8 a.m.; craft fair and collectibles opens at 9 a.m. There’s a kids pedal tractor pull with registration at 9:30 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. sharp start. There’s a parade at 12:30 p.m., a bean bag tournament at 2 p.m.; Minnesota Minn-E Rods at 2:30 p.m. and live music by the Deep Fried Tweeters Band starting at 8 p.m. at Troubles 2.
Hungry? No problem. The Darwin Lions Club is serving hamburgers, brats, 1919 Root Beer beginning at 9:30 a.m. The St. John’s Youth Group is offering walking tacos, root beer floats and sno cones. Plus a barbecue chicken dinner with potato salad, baked beans, roll and beverage will be served from 4- 7 p.m.
Interested in learning more about the town? Visit the Darwin Pictorial Museum. It’s open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.