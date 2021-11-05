Kyle David Ackerman and his wife, Sharilee May Ackerman, of Dassel, were charged by the Meeker County Attorney's Office with multiple tax crimes.
Kyle was charged with one felony count each of the following:
- failing to file withholding tax returns,
- failing to remit income tax withholdings to the Minnesota Department of Revenue,
- failing to file corporate franchise tax returns,
- failing to pay corporate franchise tax, and
- failing to file W2 forms.
In addition, both Kyle and Sharilee were each charged with one felony count of failing to file individual income tax returns and one felony count of failing to pay income tax.
According to the complaints, Kyle is the sole corporate officer of XtraTyme Technologies Inc., an internet provider company in Dassel. The complaints state that he knowingly failed to file withholding tax returns for multiple quarters from 2017 through 2020, and failed to remit over $33,500 in withheld income taxes collected from XTT employees during that period.
The complaints further state that Kyle knowingly failed to file corporate franchise tax returns and failed to pay over $63,900 in corporate franchise tax for tax years 2015 through 2019. Also, Kyle and Sharilee knowingly failed to file individual income tax returns or pay income tax for tax years 2015 through 2019 and owe over $23,900 in unpaid income tax, according to the complaints.
Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.
Anyone who suspects a person or business of breaking Minnesota tax law, a 24-hour tip line is provided at 651-297-5195 or 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be emailed to tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters can choose to remain anonymous.