The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 37 in Hutchinson and its auxiliary are hosting a gathering 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 29, in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
A dinner of turkey and beef commercials will be served to all Vietnam War and Vietnam War era veterans and their spouses 5-7 p.m. Small gifts of appreciation will also be given veterans who attend.
“We served our time and now we should be celebrating this special time together on this national holiday,” Van Karg, a DAV member wrote in an email to the Leader. “We hope to see several of you there on this special day.”
For those who wish to become a member of the DAV or its auxiliary, and who are eligible, a special membership fee is available.