Dave and Pam Johnston

 Submitted photo

Dave and Pam Johnston are the latest honorees of Hutchinson Connect’s Kind Neighbor Spotlight, a recognition that allows local residents to nominate “unsung” volunteers. The Johnstons were nominated by their neighbor of more than 20 years, Sherry Nagy.

“Dave and Pam have been incredibly helpful to my husband and I,” Nagy wrote. “They are kind people who will do anything to help others out. Dave is a very handy person and has helped with numerous projects that we can’t quite manage on our own anymore.”

