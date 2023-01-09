Dave and Pam Johnston are the latest honorees of Hutchinson Connect’s Kind Neighbor Spotlight, a recognition that allows local residents to nominate “unsung” volunteers. The Johnstons were nominated by their neighbor of more than 20 years, Sherry Nagy.
“Dave and Pam have been incredibly helpful to my husband and I,” Nagy wrote. “They are kind people who will do anything to help others out. Dave is a very handy person and has helped with numerous projects that we can’t quite manage on our own anymore.”
Dave Johnston has “every tool a guy could have,” which he has used at Sherry and Dick Nagy’s home to rehab a front porch latticework and repair a light fixture in their laundry room. He’s also helped clean out their garage and remove snow. Pam Johnston engages with Dick and Sherry Nagy with support, kindness and empathy.
“We love having Dave and Pam as our neighbors!” Nagy said.
Hutchinson Connects is searching for other Kind Neighbor Spotlight honorees. Nomination forms are available at several locations such as Hutchinson City Center and Hutchinson Public Library. Nomination forms are also available by request by e-mailing hutchinsonconnects@gmail.com.
Hutchinson Connects reviews each form, contacts the volunteer to confirm its accuracy, and with the volunteer’s approval, submits the information for publication in the Hutchinson Leader.
“Our goal is to raise the profile of those who help their neighbors in quiet but enormously helpful ways,” said Mary Henke, chair of Hutchinson Connects. “There are hundreds of people in Hutchinson who fit this description, and we want to give them the recognition they deserve.”