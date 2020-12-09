Dave Sebesta is the latest honoree of Hutchinson Connect’s Kind Neighbor Spotlight, a recognition that allows local residents to nominate “unsung” volunteers.
Sebesta was nominated by Tim Burley, who was the Kind Neighbor Spotlight honoree in November.
"When I moved to Hutchinson years ago, Dave was handing out water at an event,” Burley said. “He is part of the Lions Club in Hutchinson. I kept seeing Dave all over Hutchinson always giving to others. I know he collects shoes for children in South America, glasses for children around the world, and he still keeps giving here in our community. His passion and compassion have always been a beacon of hope and joy for so many."
Hutchinson Connects is searching for other Kind Neighbor Spotlight honorees.
Nomination forms for the recognition are available at several locations such as Hutchinson City Center and Hutchinson Public Library, though most are now closed because of the pandemic. Nomination forms are also available by request by emailing hutchinsonconnects@gmail.com.
Hutchinson Connects reviews each form, contacts the volunteer to confirm its accuracy, and with the volunteer’s approval, submits the information for publication in the Hutchinson Leader.
“Our goal is to raise the profile of those who help their neighbors in quiet but enormously helpful ways,” said Mary Henke, chair of Hutchinson Connects. “There are hundreds of people in Hutchinson who fit this description, and we want to give them the recognition they deserve.”