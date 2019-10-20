Local veteran Dave Skoog attended the 50-year reunion of the 92nd Assault Helicopter Co. Oct. 3-6 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
While attending the reunion, the group visited Fort Sill, Oklahoma. They were invited to see and touch a Huey helicopter gunship that Skoog and three crew members flew on during their 1968-69 tour of duty in Vietnam.
“New paint, but still our ship,” Skoog said. “They put it out just for us, and now it will go on permanent display in an attack scenario in the Army Aviation Museum on post. Hard to believe it’s been 50 years since I flew on that.”
According to Skoog, gunships were used to provide armed cover for insertion and extraction of ground troops in battle zones. They also covered for medivac, resupply and evacuations of innocent civilians from villages being over run.
