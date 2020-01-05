“David Plowden’s Minnesota,” an exhibit on loan from the Grohman Museum at the Milwaukee School of Engineering, opens Jan. 6 at the Ridgewater Gallery at the Hutchinson campus.
Hanging through Feb. 7, the show features a survey of Plowden’s medium-format photography (using a classic Rolleiflex twin lens reflex camera), focusing on Minnesota subjects.
Pictured with this story and highlighted in the exhibit is his 1956 photo “Great Northern Railway ‘Extra 3383 East.’” It depicts a steam engine passing the Kandiyohi Farmers Union Grain Elevator. Other photos included pay tribute to his compositions using visual backdrops of taconite mines, the Duluth shipyards, and portraits of people at work.
Plowden is a distinquished photographer of international renown. He studied at the Putney School in Vermont and graduated from Yale University in 1955. After a short stint working at the Great Northern Railroad, he focused his career on photography.
His work has appeared in more than 20 books including “Heartland: The Plains and The Prairie,” “Requiem for Steam: The Railroad Photographs of David Plowden,” “Vanishing Point: Fifty Years of Photographs,” and “A Handful of Dust: Disappearing America.”
For more information about this exhibit, email andrew.nordin@ridgewater.edu.
DAVID TEWES’ PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT
The Minnesota Marine Art Museum is hosting an exhibit titled “Shutterbug: The Mid-Century Photography of David Tewes” Jan. 10-May 3.
Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. The museum is at 800 Riverview Drive, Winona. Admission is $7 for adults and seniors and $3 for students. For more information about this exhibit, call the museum at 507-474-6626.
A story about the exhibit is running Sunday, Jan. 12, in the Leader.