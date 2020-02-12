One traffic death is one too many.
And 157 crash injuries is tragic as well.
But compared to 2018, when McLeod County tallied six fatalities and 180 crash injuries, preliminary statistics from 2019 suggest an improvement.
Actually, it was a return to more normal levels, according to the McLeod County Toward Zero Deaths Safe Roads Coalition.
“2018 was somewhat of an anomaly for fatalities in McLeod County in recent years,” said Scott Wawrzyniak, a patrol sergeant for the McLeod County Sheriff's Office and a member of the coalition. “We have been trending downward on fatal crashes in the last 10 or so years and 2018 spiked up to six and then dropped again to just one in 2019.”
With the release of 2019’s preliminary traffic statistics, the coalition advises motorists to be vigilant about driving safely by using their seat belts, slowing down, avoiding alcohol and drugs before driving, and getting rid of distractions.
The county’s latest statistics are consistent with a statewide trend. Minnesota traffic fatalities were down in 2019: 364 compared to 381 the previous year.
As recently as 2007, Minnesota typically had more than 500 annual traffic fatalities. And in the early 1970s, the fatality count often topped 1,000, though the total number of motorist-driven miles was only a fraction of today’s.
“There are many factors that have had positive results in decreasing traffic crash fatalities in Minnesota over the last five decades,” Wawrzyniak said. “I think you could start with the addition of all vehicles requiring seat belts and children needing to be in child seats, and progress to the present time where multiple airbags are required in passenger vehicles.”
Additional vehicle safety features, he said, have had a major role in protecting the motoring public, from the addition of anti-lock brakes, to vehicles now that have sensors in which the vehicle automatically alerts and brakes when it senses a vehicle approaching ahead of it.
“Add in the primary seat belt law, added traffic enforcement, increased media outreach from the national level down to the local level, better engineering of roads and placement of warning signs, and increased driver education requirements, and the end result is a decrease in serious injuries and fatalities stemming from motor vehicle crashes,” Wawrzyniak said.
McLeod County’s single fatality resulted from a September collision between a car and a tractor-trailer on U.S. Highway 212 in Plato. A 67-year-old Waconia woman driving the car died at the scene.
A total of 119 injury crashes occurred during the year, compared to 112 the previous year.
February was the heaviest month for traffic crashes in the county, accounting for 66 of the year’s 581 crashes.
Other preliminary findings:
- May and August had the most injury collisions, with 14 reported in each of those months.
- 461 of the crashes involved property damage, 43 involved commercial vehicles, and three occurred in work zones.
- 352 occurred on dry pavement, 54 occurred when ice or frost were present, 84 occurred under snowy conditions, and 67 occurred when the pavement was wet.
“Weather plays a large factor into the amount of crashes as well as to the severity,” Wawrzyniak said. “Typically, there are more crashes in the winter months, however, the most serious crashes occur on dry roads when weather does not play a factor in the crash. From my experience, it seems that drivers pay better attention and remove unnecessary distractions during inclement weather. Drivers also are slowing down during inclement weather, which greatly reduces the chance for more serious injuries in a crash.”
Tuesday was the most hazardous day of the week in the county with 105 crashes. That differs from crashes across the nation, where Saturday is the most common collision day, primarily because there are more cars on the road — and more drunk drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In McLeod County, Saturday was the second safest day for driving, after Sunday.
Wawrzyniak said he can’t explain the reason for the difference.
“I would speculate that people are utilizing resources in the community, such as taxis in Hutchinson, to avoid taking a chance driving after they have been drinking,” he said. “I also think with the increased publicity that TZD provides people are more cautious and plan ahead for a sober driver when they are going out."
The most common time of day for crashes was late afternoon.
“We need to pay attention to our level of exhaustion later in the day and focus more on driving versus our plans for when we get home,” Wawrzyniak said. “In this day and age when everyone is busy from the time they wake up until they go to bed, exhaustion is more prevalent and can lead to decreased focus behind the wheel, which in turn leads to an increase in traffic crashes.”
Phones and technology in vehicles lead to many distractions, but they are not the only distractions that play a factor in crashes, the sergeant added.
“Focusing on anything besides driving when you are behind the wheel is also distracted driving, and distracted driving continues to be a major issue in McLeod County and statewide,” he said.
The preliminary statistics did not provide details about factors such as speed, alcohol or other drugs, or the use of seat belts.
The nonprofit McLeod County Toward Zero Deaths Safe Roads Coalition works to decrease traffic-related injuries and fatalities through partnerships that promote safety.
Its activities include distributing safe driving messages through the media, promoting safe driving before high school prom, painting “buckle up” stencils in school parking lots, and using demonstrations at fairs and other public gatherings to illustrate how drugs, alcohol and drowsiness can impair driving.
For more information about the coalition, call Scott Waibel, McLeod County Toward Zero Deaths Safe Roads Coalition chair, at 320-484-9326.