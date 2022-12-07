Although America learned of the Japanese bombing of the United States naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in the afternoon of Dec. 7, 1941, it took almost two weeks for news about loved ones stationed in the Pacific to reach home.

The Dec. 19, 1941, Hutchinson Leader ran a story titled "Local People Receive Word from Relatives in the War Zone." This is how World War II came to Hutchinson:

Information for this article came from Hutchinson Leader archives and Pearl Harbor Fact Sheet posted at www.census.gov.

