Although America learned of the Japanese bombing of the United States naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in the afternoon of Dec. 7, 1941, it took almost two weeks for news about loved ones stationed in the Pacific to reach home.
The Dec. 19, 1941, Hutchinson Leader ran a story titled "Local People Receive Word from Relatives in the War Zone." This is how World War II came to Hutchinson:
- Allen Havemeier, nephew of Mrs. Ernest Stucke of Hutchinson, was a casualty in the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was a coxswain in the Navy. Announcement of his death by the Navy in a telegram to the parents was all the more stunning because they had received a telegraph on Dec. 11, saying: "Allen is OK. Don't worry."
- Mayor L.P. Sederstrom's nephew, Verdi Sederstrom, paymaster on the U.S.S. Arizona, was killed in action.
- Mrs. Leonard Klammer received word from her brother, Maj. Oscar Kowalske, stationed at Nichols Field in the Philippines, which has been heavily bombed. The cable stated that he was well but in the midst of lots of excitement with five or six bombings a day.
- Mr. and Mrs. George Fletcher received word from their son, Edwin, first class petty officer on the U.S.S. St. Louis. He wrote that he was OK.
- Mrs. C.F. Yates also received word from her nephew, Robert Cone, in Hawaii, that he was safe, too.
Today, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, marks the 81st anniversary of the Japanese bombing of the U.S. Naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. This event ushered in America's official entrance into World War II.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt spoke to a joint session of Congress on Dec. 8, 1941. Known as the "Day of Infamy' speech, he spoke for 6-1/2-minutes and set the tone for America.
"... No matter how long it may take us to overcome this premeditated invasion, the American people in their righteous might will win through to absolute victory."
The only modern equivalent to this event is Sept. 11, 2001, which also marked a hostile act against America. Airspace was closed, planes were grounded, fear permeated the air as people gathered to an unknown future.
HOW IT STARTED
Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto conceived the Pearl Harbor attack and Cpt. Minoru Genda planned it. Two things inspired Yamamoto’s Pearl Harbor idea: a prophetic book and a historic attack. The book was "The Great Pacific War," written in 1925 by Hector Bywater, a British naval authority. It was a realistic account of a clash between the United States and Japan that begins with the Japanese destruction of the U.S. fleet and proceeds to a Japanese attack on Guam and the Philippines. When Britain’s Royal Air Force successfully attacked the Italian fleet at Taranto on Nov. 11, 1940, Yamamoto was convinced that Bywater’s fiction could become reality.
The Japanese began planning the "Hawaii Operation" for Pearl Harbor early in 1941 under the direction of Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto.
This historical event unfolded as follows.
Tuesday, Dec. 2
Japanese Rear Admiral Matome Ugaki received an order authorizing the combined fleet to attack any time after midnight on Dec. 7, Japanese time. Based on this order, Ugaki sent a cablegram with the coded message "Climb Mount Nitaka." It was the green light for the attacks to go forward.
While the Japanese were preparing to bomb Pearl Harbor by air, perfect weather on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 1941, greeted the "most spectacular holiday in the history of Hutchinson."
A crowd conservatively estimated at more than 5,000 people attended the 10:30 a.m. splendid Christmas parade brought to town through the sponsorship of the Hutchinson Civic & Commerce Association.
In addition to the professional entertainers, more than 125 local school children participated, riding on the floats and wearing the grotesque heads depicting the various characters from Fairyland. Some of the floats were drawn by Santa's Shetland ponies, while others were propelled by trucks.
Also in the parade were an Alaska dog team, a camel with the Wise Men and Santa's real live reindeer.
"The streets were thronged along the entire route of the parade," reported the Leader. "The route began at the school house, came down First Avenue North, and then south on Main Street to Fourth Avenue South."
Following the parade, Mayor Sederstrom introduced Santa Claus from a float on Main Street. Next up was a magic show in the bandstand in Library Square.
Wednesday, Dec. 3
The Japanese carrier fleet tasked with the Pearl Harbor attack began approaching the Hawaiian Islands with increased speed.
In Hutchinson, about 70 dealers for the Home Gas Co. met at the Hotel Jorgenson that afternoon and evening for a sales meeting and banquet.
The Gopher Campfire Club was getting the word out that the club was selling some of its domesticated mallards from the sanctuary. A price of "75 cents alive" has been placed on the birds. The money raised will be used to buy feed for the remaining birds.
At Hutchinson High School, the Junior Class was in rehearsals for "The Sunshine Twins," a slapstick comedy to be presented Dec. 11.
Downtown, workmen were busy remodeling the former Peter Bonde Building, which has been purchased by the Federal Savings and Loan Association for their new office building. The interior was to be completely changed with office rooms and a waiting room to be partitioned. The entire front will be of Kasota stone, and will present an attractive appearance, being in keeping with the type of financial institution, which will occupy the building. It is expected to be ready for occupancy about Jan. 15.
Saturday, Dec. 6
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt wrote to Emperor Hirohito in an effort to avoid war between the two countries.
"Developments are occurring in the Pacific area, which threaten to deprive each of our Nations and all humanity of the beneficial influence of the long peace between our two countries," the president wrote. "Those developments contain tragic possibilities ... ."
In Hutchinson, Harold Popp was elected worshipful master of the local Masonic lodge and Mrs. Caroline Magdanz was named worthy matron of the Miriam Chapter.
At the high school, preparations were in the works for the arrival of Edwin A. Rowlands, known as "America's Foremost Autograph Collector." He was scheduled to present "The Value of a Hobby" at 9 a.m. Dec. 11, in the auditorium.
Showing at the State Theatre was Universal's "Badlands of Dakota," starring Frances Farmer, Hugh Herbert, Brad Crawford and Robert Stack.
O.A. Luedtke's Coast to Coast store featured a special Toyland with Tinker toys for 25 cents, a hook-and-ladder truck for 49 cents and the triple-colored bouncing ball for 10 cents.
Sunday, Dec. 7
The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor began at 7:55 a.m. Hawaiian time, and 12:55 p.m. in Hutchinson. The entire attack took only one hour and 15 minutes. Capt. Mitsuo Fuchida sent the code message, “Tora, Tora, Tora,” to the Japanese fleet after flying over Oahu to indicate the Americans had been caught by surprise.
The Japanese strike force consisted of 353 aircraft launched from four heavy carriers. These included 40 torpedo planes, 103 level bombers, 131 dive-bombers, and 79 fighters. The attack also consisted of two heavy cruisers, 35 submarines, two light cruisers, nine oilers, two battleships, and 11 destroyers.
The attack killed 2,403 U.S. personnel, including 68 civilians, and destroyed or damaged 19 U.S. Navy ships, including 8 battleships. The three aircraft carriers of the U.S. Pacific Fleet were out to sea on maneuvers.
Hutchinson citizens heard the news via WCCO Radio from CBS Radio announcer John Charles Daly who came on the air at 2:25 p.m. EST with the first news report about the bombing at Pearl Harbor.
Remarkably, that famous broadcast was not recorded. The audio clip used in the Edward R. Murrow's record album, "I Can Hear it Now," was spliced in from a later announcement.
Monday, Dec. 8
President Franklin Roosevelt made his famous "Infamy" speech. Its opening line has stood the test of time, "Yesterday, December 7, 1941, a date which will live in infamy ... ." The speech was given to a joint session of Congress in Washington, D.C. Within one hour the United States had declared war on Japan.
Rep. Jeannette Rankin, a lifelong pacifist, was among the 50 House members who opposed the World War I declaration of 1917. The Montana representative was the only member of Congress to vote against declaring war on Japan after Pearl Harbor.
Newspaper headlines screamed of war. The Los Angeles Times chose "War! Japs bomb U.S. Bases." The Sitka, Alaska, Sentinel reported "Congress Declares War: 3,000 Dead and Injured." The Hartford Courant wrote, "Japs Declare War, Bomb U.S. Bases, President Meets Congress Today." The San Francisco Chronicle said, "War! Battle for Hawaii!" The New York Times chose "Japan Wars on U.S. And Britain; Makes Sudden Attack on Hawaii; Heavy Fighting at Sea Reported" and the Boston Daily Globe went with "Japan Strikes All Over Pacific."
ON THE HOMEFRONT
In response to the bombing of Pearl Harbor and America's declaration of war, Capt. H.E. Jensen, commanding officer of Company B, local Defense Force unit, was notified Dec. 8 to send a detachment of his men to take over the airports at Hector and Willmar and to ground all planes.
This was part of an order covering the entire state, and including all landing fields in Minnesota. The local unit is in charge of District 10, which includes only these two fields.
"Sheepskin coats, fur caps, mittens and overshoes were received Tuesday night for the men from state headquarters," the Leader reported.
In addition to guarding airfields, the Hutchinson Municipal Electric Plant and the REA substation were to be protected by armed guards 24-hours a day.
"Two men patrol the grounds continually, and light plant officials warn the public to stay out of the guarded area," reported the Leader. "All trespassers are absolutely required to obey orders of the guards in this area, or take the risk of being fired at."
As the nation geared up for war, so did the American Red Cross. The nonprofit launched a campaign for a minimum war fund of $50 million. McLeod County's quota was $3,500.
The end of World War II began with Victory in Europe Day, or VE Day, May 8, 1945, and it was brought to a close on Victory Over Japan Day, or V-J Day, Aug. 15, 1945.