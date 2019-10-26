When it comes to hosting holiday get-togethers, the atmosphere you create for guests is as important as the food and beverages you serve. And when it comes to using fresh floral arrangements and home decor to create a special mood, the professionals at Crow River Floral & Gifts of Hutchinson have it covered.
Jeanne Schealler, owner, and Kate Nolan, assistant manager, have more than 35 years of combined experience in the floral and decor industry. They know it is vital to continue growing and providing innovative designs to avoid becoming stagnate.
During the Leader's new Home for the Holidays show Thursday, Nov. 7, Schealler and Nolan will share their knowledge of holiday home decorating during one of several programs. The show will also include cooking demonstrations from Chris Schlueter, host of the HCVN TV show "Cooking in the Country with Chris," and wine pairing from Candice Woods, manager of Liquor Hutch.
Hutchinson Event Center doors open for vendor sales at 5 p.m., followed by holiday decorating, cooking and hosting programs 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, but seats are limited. Advance tickets are available at three locations:
- the Leader office, 170 Shady Ridge Road N.W., Hutchinson
- Cash Wise Foods, 1020 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson
- the Independent Review office, 217 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield
A reporter sat down with Nolan to talk about other holiday decorating trends and questions for this Q&A ahead of the Nov. 7 show.
How far in advance should someone start thinking about holiday decorating?
I would say November is the perfect time to begin thinking and planning about all your holiday decor. We start taking orders usually around Thanksgiving.
How does someone decide on a look or theme for holiday decorating?
The internet is a wonderful place to start looking at trends going on. Also, visiting your local businesses. Your florists and giftware shops usually have a lot of fun, trendy stuff on display.
Do you have any tips to save money for someone who doesn’t have a lot to spend on decorations?
Right now, one of the biggest trends is foraging, so you can find a lot of cute, natural elements to use in decorating in your own backyard.
What are some good ideas to dress up empty window boxes for the holiday season?
For that I would say a lot of different pine spruce tips. They're very low maintenance, and you can leave them up all winter. Then you can add whatever colors you'd like to accent your home.
If someone is hosting Thanksgiving, what's your favorite way to make a holiday dining room table feel festive without cluttering the space?
I would say something long and low, not too bushy that's going to take up the space where the turkey has to go, because that's the centerpiece of Thanksgiving. You could also do some smaller floral displays all along the table to fill up space.
For people who enjoy hanging an outside wreath for the holidays, how can they give it a festive look besides just a red ribbon?
Always update. You can always add different colors in throughout the year. There's a lot of dry elements you can add in to update that are very long-lasting for the whole winter.
What do you recommend for people who want winter planters on their front porch?
For winter planters we actually specialize in customizing spruce tip pots, so that's what I would do if you have several different pots. That really gives it a wintery kind of look. They're customized to match your home.
What kind of greens or plants should be used to decorate a fireplace mantle for the holidays?
For a mantle piece, depending on how long you would like it on there, we could do a fresh northern pine. Carolina sapphires is a very long-lasting type of greenery. You want something that's not going to dry out, especially if it's a working fireplace.
I someone wants to send a holiday plant to a friend, what do you recommend and why?
As far as a holiday plant, there's quite a bit to choose from. There's mini spruce plants such as cypress, lavender, rosemary, and then there's the traditional poinsettias, which you can get in a variety of colors. Amaryllis is also a very popular plant choice.
We know the colors of Christmas are red and green. If someone wants to think outside the box, what colors would you recommend for something different?
There's a lot. If you want to go for a cold, wintery look there's always blue and white with accents of silver. Otherwise we've seen a lot of natural tones such as cranberry, burlap, northern woodsy looks. Then there's always gold. Lots and lots of different themes out there.
What are your tips for using vintage items in my Christmas decor?
That's one of the most popular trends is vintage. A lot of people like the brown paper packages tied up with string types of looks, silver bells. I would say visit some antique shops. There's a lot of knickknacks you can incorporate.