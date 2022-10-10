Dan Deitte, superintendent of Hutchinson Public Schools, and Erin Knutson, school board member, will be the featured guest speakers at the Tuesday, Oct. 25 Kiwanis meeting. They will have an informal discussion about the two referendum questions on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The public is welcome to attend. Kiwanis meets at the Hutchinson VFW. 247 First Ave. S.E. Lunch (on your own) begins at noon followed by the club meeting. The guest program starts at 12:30 p.m. and will end at 1 p.m.. There will be an opportunity for questions.