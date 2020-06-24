For Kenzie Ergen, lead certified veterinary technician at Lifelong Veterinary Clinic in Hutchinson, good news came in the form of an email. That's how she found out she was one of five finalists for the American Humane Hero Veterinary Nurse Award.
“I was very surprised," Ergen said of the honor. "It feels great to be recognized. A lot of people who get nominated started a rescue. To be a normal working person, it's very humbling and rewarding. We're not used to being in the spotlight. We're very busy and working so hard. It was really nice."
According to American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, behind every hero pet is a hero veterinarian or nurse, and this program honors those who dedicate their lives to making a difference in the lives of animals through the delivery of outstanding veterinary care. One winning Hero Veterinary Nurse, determined by public voting, will be featured on the 2020 American Humane Hero Dog Awards broadcast on the Hallmark Channel this fall.
Ergen was nominated for the honor by Haley Burgart, who interned at Lifelong last summer.
A pre-vet student at North Dakota State University, Burgart said Dr. Angie Gearey and Ergen "pretty much took me under their wings."
"Kenzie taught me an incredible amount about veterinary medicine (including) how to run in-house tests, client communication, surgery prep, medications, vaccines," she said. "I have an entire journal of all the things I learned. She was always willing to explain things to me — even on our busiest, most chaotic days. I nominated Kenzie because she deserves to be recognized and now hopefully awarded for all of the hard work she does at Lifelong. You can tell that she has a true passion for this work and people like her deserve to be recognized."
Following the review of more than 250 nominations from animal lovers across the country, a judging panel of veterinary professionals and animal care experts selected Ergen as a finalist. Pet owners and animal lovers alike are invited to visit herovetawards.org every day between now and noon Aug. 13 to vote for the American Hero Veterinary Nurse Award.
LEARNING FROM MOM
Ergen was born and raised in Annandale, graduating from Annandale High School in 2010.
"I've grown up with vet medicine from Day 1," she said. "My mother, Trasi, has been a technician since 1985, and as a child I loved going to work with her on days that I did not have school. I enjoyed observing surgeries and appointments and being able to comfort patients. My mom worked in Cokato for many years. I started working part time with her when I was 16 as a veterinary assistant and continued to work there throughout college."
It's not surprising the two women love animals. Their four-legged friends have been constants in their lives.
"We had many pets when I was growing up," Ergen said. "We had dogs, cats, chickens and rabbits. My mom was a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, so we often had baby squirrels, deer, raccoons and a variety of birds and ducks. Currently my fiancé, Jake, and I have seven dogs, a cat and two goats. We have five Labrador retrievers, a standard poodle and a corgi. They bring us so much joy and daily laughter, I could not imagine my life without them."
When it came time to head to college, Ergen attended Ridgewater College in Willmar and earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in 2012. Along the way, she took classes ranging from biology and chemistry to pharmacology, anatomy, physiology and anesthesiology.
She joined Animals Inc. at the company's Kimball office in 2014. When the Hutchinson office opened in 2018, she accepted the position of lead veterinary technician.
Ergen described her job as "very fast-paced and very demanding."
"We start our day with a full schedule of routine and non-routine appointments and surgeries," she said. "By 8:15, we've added six to eight urgent care and emergencies. You have to be ready to work hard, be on your toes and be prepared for any situation. I love it, but it's not for everybody."
Next up for Ergen? To keep doing what she's doing.
"My calling was to be a veterinary nurse," she said, "and I look forward to many more years in the field helping our four-legged family members."