The Delores M. Ervin Scholarship was established in 2008 by the late Delores M. Ervin of Stewart. Her goal was to foster post-secondary education in health care related fields. Eligible applicants are graduating seniors who live in the former McLeod West School District as it stood on Jan. 1, 2009.
All applicants must be planning to pursue a career in a hands-on health care field. Applications are available at the counselor's office at Glencoe-Silver Lake, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart and Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop schools. The application deadline is April 7.