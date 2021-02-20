The Delores M. Ervin Scholarship is accepting applications. It was established in 2008 by the late Delores M. Ervin of Stewart. Her goal was to foster post-secondary education in health care related fields. The scholarship is open to high school graduates and post graduates up to five years after graduation who live in the former McLeod West School District as it stood on Jan. 1, 2009.
All applicants must be planning to pursue a career in a hands-on health care field. Applications are available at the counselor's office at Glencoe-Silver Lake, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop and Hutchinson schools, as well as Ridgewater College.